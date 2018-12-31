Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce $940.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $917.00 million and the highest is $961.70 million. Worthington Industries posted sales of $841.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.10 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

WOR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 204,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.16. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $916,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 164,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,447.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,118,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,876,000 after purchasing an additional 111,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,432,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,557,000 after purchasing an additional 267,797 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 844,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

