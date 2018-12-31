Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Stake Increased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Worthington Industries worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,432,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,344,000 after acquiring an additional 112,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,118,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,876,000 after acquiring an additional 111,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 80,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director John B. Blystone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $916,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 164,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,447.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.83. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $49.93.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

