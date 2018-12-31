WP Carey (WPC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WP Carey (NYSE: WPC):

12/28/2018 – WP Carey was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/25/2018 – WP Carey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/21/2018 – WP Carey was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2018 – WP Carey is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2018 – WP Carey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,376. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. WP Carey had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.36%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Jean Hoysradt acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $148,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,076.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.08 per share, for a total transaction of $254,408.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 53.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

