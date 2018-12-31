WPX Energy (WPX) Given a $21.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities set a $28.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.93.

WPX opened at $11.04 on Friday. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

