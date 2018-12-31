XBiotech Inc (XBIT) Director Buys $146,047.44 in Stock

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Director W Thorpe Mckenzie acquired 24,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $146,047.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,398,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,983,768. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

W Thorpe Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XBiotech alerts:

On Wednesday, December 26th, W Thorpe Mckenzie acquired 3,600 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

On Monday, November 12th, W Thorpe Mckenzie acquired 2,900 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,846.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 385,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00.

XBiotech stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. XBiotech Inc has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth $931,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 479.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 73,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/xbiotech-inc-xbit-director-buys-146047-44-in-stock.html.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.