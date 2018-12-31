Yandex NV (YNDX) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Yandex by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yandex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Yandex from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $27.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 2.41. Yandex NV has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 37.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

