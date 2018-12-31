Zacks: Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alaska Communications Systems Group an industry rank of 9 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ALSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Alaska Communications Systems Group in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,193,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,431,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 55,195 shares during the period. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Communications Systems Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

