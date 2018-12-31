Zacks: Analysts Set $18.50 Price Target for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.40 (Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Mr. Cooper Group’s rating score has improved by 26.2% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mr. Cooper Group an industry rank of 94 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays raised Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,534,000.

Shares of COOP stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 775,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.25 and a beta of -0.62. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 160.21% and a net margin of 183.04%. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

