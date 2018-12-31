Zacks: Analysts Set $240.00 Price Target for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $240.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mesa Laboratories an industry rank of 58 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLAB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

MLAB traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $208.99. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,083. The company has a market capitalization of $798.65 million, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $358,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.74, for a total value of $437,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,600 and sold 18,700 shares valued at $3,986,878. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.