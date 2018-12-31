Zacks: Analysts Set $50.00 Price Target for First Financial Corp (THFF)

Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.90 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 75 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of THFF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,847. First Financial has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $498.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,772,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

