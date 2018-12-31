Zacks: Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Blue Bird an industry rank of 24 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 969,850 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $27,155,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 16.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 16.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 12.0% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,255. The company has a market capitalization of $460.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.47. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Blue Bird had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.35%. The business had revenue of $331.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

