Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will announce sales of $414.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.12 million and the highest is $474.53 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $313.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $24.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

NASDAQ PUMP opened at $12.20 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $431,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 423.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

