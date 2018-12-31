Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.69 Million

Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report sales of $55.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $56.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $43.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $202.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $203.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $252.47 million, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $268.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

TRHC stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 225,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,378. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,594.00, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.55.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $648,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,733 shares of company stock worth $4,264,812. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

