Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.19 Million

Brokerages expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report sales of $515.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $544.80 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $587.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.63 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chico’s FAS from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Nomura set a $6.00 price target on Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,583,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,028,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CHS opened at $5.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

