Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $1,915,409.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $1,968,993.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

