Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $1,915,409.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $1,968,993.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply