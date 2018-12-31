Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will post $268.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.70 million and the highest is $273.48 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $259.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.55 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $25.00 price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,512.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 345.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 732,802 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $14,677,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 605,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,232,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,206,000 after purchasing an additional 596,492 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,525,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,517,000 after purchasing an additional 594,326 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

