Zacks: First Community Co. (FCCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Community an industry rank of 182 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

FCCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. 32,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,259. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $148.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.66.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). First Community had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David K. Proctor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

