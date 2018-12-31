Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Sell

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs for the fourth quarter have been going down lately. The company is exposed to headwinds from lower expected iron ore pricing. The Chinese steel output is expected to decline because of Beijing’s implementation of a four-month reduction in production to streamline its burgeoning steel sector and control pollution. This is likely to impact demand and prices of iron ore in 2018. Moreover, demand for iron ore in China remains soft. The company is also witnessing increased freight cost pressure.”

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 146.72% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 81.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,367,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 67.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.