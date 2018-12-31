Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ECHO. BidaskClub cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $36.75.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $644.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.54 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth about $42,950,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,048,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,405,000 after acquiring an additional 464,917 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8,317.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 351,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 346,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,037,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,065,000 after acquiring an additional 320,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,037,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,065,000 after acquiring an additional 320,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

