Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Leidos (LDOS) to Sell

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Leidos Holdings is susceptible to interest rate risk. Notably, material rise in long-term interest rates is a major risk for capital intensive stocks like Leidos Holdings. This is because defense players like Leidos need to rely heavily on capital markets for access to funds and make the necessary investments in innovations and productions of high-end defense equipment. With the current U.S. economy being in favor of an increasing interest rate, the credit market might not hugely favor Leidos Holdings. Shares of Leidos Holdings have also underperformed its industry in the past one year. However, increased contract wins for cost-effective defense solutions from the Pentagon as well as other U.S. allies have been serving as a primary growth driver for Leidos Holdings.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

NYSE LDOS opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. Leidos has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Leidos by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Leidos by 99.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Leidos by 353.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management boosted its position in Leidos by 0.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 151,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter worth $2,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

