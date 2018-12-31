Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

ASPS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $204.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,541,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,674,000 after acquiring an additional 94,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,541,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,674,000 after acquiring an additional 94,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 555.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 44,415 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,070,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services.

