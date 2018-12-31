Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to Hold

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 136,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $706.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.87. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.15 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,970,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 50.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

