Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to Sell

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Sandler O’Neill raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.03. 16,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,412. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $368.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $70,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 390,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,044,410.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 516,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 87,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

