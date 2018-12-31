Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cousins Properties (CUZ)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cousins Properties have underperformed its industry in the past month. Nonetheless, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company’s unmatched portfolio of Class A office assets, located in the Sun Belt markets, augurs well for long-term growth. Particularly, robust fundamental of the office real estate market in the Sun Belt region has enabled the company to enjoy strong rent growth. Further, opportunistic developments in the best sub-markets keep us optimistic. Moreover, as the economy revives and job market improves, growth in demand for office space is likely to increase. This will likely result in higher net absorption for the company’s portfolio. However, stiff competition from other market players and rising supply of office space impacts its ability to attract and retain tenants at higher rents.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CUZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,402,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605,516 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,341,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,522,000 after buying an additional 2,077,127 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 1,763,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,449,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,399,000 after buying an additional 1,353,152 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

