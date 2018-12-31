Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Total System Services (TSS)

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Total System Services’ shares have outperformed the industry, in a year's time. Its strong organic revenue growth reflects exceptional execution of strategic goals. The company’s acquisition strategy complements its organic growth. Its favorable 2018 guidance investors’ optimism on the stock. The company has strengthened its capital position by reducing debt. A reduction in the tax rate also favors the company's margins and growth. Nevertheless, exposure to foreign exchange volatility and investment expenses are headwinds.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

TSS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.10. 26,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,061. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Total System Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Total System Services will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Total System Services by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

