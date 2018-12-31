Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Sell Rating for NVR (NVR)

NVR (NYSE:NVR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NVR have declined 30.4% year to date. Estimates for 2018 and 2019 have remained stable over the past 30 days, limiting upside potential for the stock. Gross margin compression due to rising land, labor and raw material costs are pressing concerns for NVR. Meanwhile, rising interest and mortgage rates along with stretched valuation raise concerns. Gross profit margin contracted 130 basis points to 18.6% in the third quarter owing to rising land, labor and material cost. Prices of lumber, a major input in the construction of houses, is also increasing due to the imposition of U.S. import duties on Canadian lumber. Moreover, the recently imposed tariff on imported steel and aluminum is a concern. Nevertheless, NVR’s disciplined business model and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risk are likely to generate more returns for shareholders.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut NVR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,410.00 target price (down previously from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,104.33.

NVR traded down $9.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,410.00. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,680. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,040.71 and a 1 year high of $3,700.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.94 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $38.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 185.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Robert W. Henley sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,131.63, for a total transaction of $8,959,240.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,909.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Henley sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,145.61, for a total value of $31,862,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,655,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,163 shares of company stock worth $57,909,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $911,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 150,961.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 335,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,701,000 after purchasing an additional 63,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

