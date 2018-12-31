Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $159.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “For fiscal 2019, Rockwell Automation expects its adjusted EPS to be $8.85-$9.25, which represents 12% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. It also anticipates organic sales to be up 3.7-6.7%. The company will gain from favorable manufacturing environment, strength in heavy industries and positive macroeconomic indicators. Growing investment and acquisitions will also fuel growth. However, Rockwell Automation’s operations will be impacted in Europe due to currency fluctuations and increasing oil prices. It will also bear the brunt of tariffs. Moreover, the stock has underperformed its industry over the past year.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROK. Stephens started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.23. 22,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $209.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,584 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $982,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,260.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 3,547 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $625,158.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,662. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

