Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Western Digital (WDC) to Hold

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Western Digital is one of the largest HDD producers in the U.S. Strong demand for hard drive and NAND-based products across all categories of customers, is a key catalysts.Further, robust adoption of NVMe client SSDs, iNAND solutions and new design wins remain other positives. Western Digital is also significantly benefiting from synergies related to SanDisk and HGST acquisitions. The company’s strength in BiCS3 and BiCS4 offerings deserve a special mention. We believe that new enhancements to its data center storage portfolio and other product rollouts add to the positives. However, the company intends to temporarily reduce flash output. Further, sluggishness in client compute hard drives demand and weakness flash storage market remains a headwind. Moreover, stiff competition from peers with pricing pressure adds to woes. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past one year.”

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Longbow Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.79. 5,102,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,249. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $100,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 387.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 536.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.