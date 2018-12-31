Zalando SE (ZAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.40 ($45.82).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZAL shares. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

FRA:ZAL opened at €22.44 ($26.09) on Monday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

