ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. ZClassic has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $32,859.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00028236 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.01517455 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00338474 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00141135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010806 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 5,619,550 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.