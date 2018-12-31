Zetacoin (ZET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $58,798.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, YoBit, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $239,460.00 and approximately $58,798.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.50 or 0.04172353 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.02182868 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00056696 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003585 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000555 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 169,060,806 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, YoBit and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.