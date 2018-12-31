Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will post sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $7.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $129.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,812,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,078,872,000 after purchasing an additional 485,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,511,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,818,000 after purchasing an additional 228,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,511,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,818,000 after purchasing an additional 228,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,524,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,690,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,657,000 after purchasing an additional 238,182 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.66. 59,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,954. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

