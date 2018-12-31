Zoom Telephonics (ZMTP) and Franklin Wireless (FKWL) Financial Review

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zoom Telephonics and Franklin Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Franklin Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Telephonics $29.42 million 0.82 -$1.36 million N/A N/A Franklin Wireless $30.07 million 0.80 -$2.09 million N/A N/A

Zoom Telephonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franklin Wireless.

Risk & Volatility

Zoom Telephonics has a beta of -1.92, meaning that its share price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Zoom Telephonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Telephonics 1.08% 31.10% 11.39% Franklin Wireless -4.13% -8.43% -5.65%

Summary

Zoom Telephonics beats Franklin Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. engages in the design, production, sale, and support ofcable modems, cable gateways, and other communication products. It offers its prodects under the Zoom, Hayes, and Motorola brands. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications. Its products are used to solve wireless connectivity challenges in various vertical markets, including video surveillance, digital signage, home security, oil and gas exploration, kiosks, fleet management, smart grid, vehicle diagnostics, telematics, and others. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the United States, South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

