ZPER Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One ZPER token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid, Bit-Z and Allbit. ZPER has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $27,116.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00057059 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00109584 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006788 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000515 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000992 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000880 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,296,707,202 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, Coinsuper, BitForex, Bit-Z and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

