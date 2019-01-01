-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Okta Inc (OKTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Okta posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $105.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.81 million.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Okta to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Okta to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Okta from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Okta from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Okta has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,089,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,077,695 shares of company stock valued at $69,685,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,875,000 after acquiring an additional 120,687 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Okta by 78.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,875,000 after acquiring an additional 120,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Okta by 49.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,736,000 after acquiring an additional 744,738 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Okta by 10.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 242,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

