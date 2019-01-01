$0.73 EPS Expected for ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. ABIOMED reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $396.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $332.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.89.

ABMD stock opened at $325.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.28. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $188.05 and a 1 year high of $459.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,297,000 after buying an additional 796,482 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 1,030.0% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,325,000 after buying an additional 582,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,551,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $634,610,000 after buying an additional 401,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,127,000 after purchasing an additional 290,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in ABIOMED by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,647,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,091,000 after buying an additional 260,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

