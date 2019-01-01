$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walmart Inc (WMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Walmart posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Walmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,889,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 387,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $38,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $666,084,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,818,674 shares of company stock worth $1,122,286,815. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 46,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $272.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

