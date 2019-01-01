$1.35 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.30. Foot Locker posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,041 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $106,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $832,934 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FL opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

