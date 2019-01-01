$104.17 Million in Sales Expected for Imax Corp (IMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will announce sales of $104.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.17 million. Imax reported sales of $125.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year sales of $369.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.61 million to $377.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $411.82 million, with estimates ranging from $400.95 million to $432.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Imax had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Imax from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush set a $29.00 price objective on Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $34.00 price objective on Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Imax has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Greg Foster sold 3,567 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $65,204.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,037.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Lister sold 3,558 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $65,040.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,595.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,862 shares of company stock valued at $143,755. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Imax during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Imax by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Imax during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Imax during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imax during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

