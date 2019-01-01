$119.79 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to post sales of $119.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.75 million and the highest is $121.23 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $126.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $481.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $476.79 million to $484.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $485.91 million, with estimates ranging from $477.27 million to $504.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 35.82%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price target on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

RPAI opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.23. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,587,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,591 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 707.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.