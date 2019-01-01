$14.02 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to announce sales of $14.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.28 million and the lowest is $13.65 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $9.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $50.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $52.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.83 million, with estimates ranging from $57.11 million to $62.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 60.59% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

NYSE SCM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,811. The firm has a market cap of $205.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.69. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.40%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Ladd purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $430,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 115,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,159. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.13% of Stellus Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

