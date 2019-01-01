$14.69 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics Inc (STIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will post sales of $14.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.68 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $51.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.82 million to $51.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $62.74 million, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $63.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STIM. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. 100,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.63. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $39.39.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.