$185.94 Million in Sales Expected for United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) to announce sales of $185.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.60 million. United Insurance posted sales of $181.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full-year sales of $732.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $718.83 million to $746.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $791.00 million, with estimates ranging from $780.19 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.40). United Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $181.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 118,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 62.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 14.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UIHC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.62. 68,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,068. United Insurance has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $711.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

