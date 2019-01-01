$187.89 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post $187.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.61 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $204.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $784.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.59 million to $821.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $800.59 million, with estimates ranging from $718.71 million to $850.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.64 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 124.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $175,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,581.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 43,065 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $722,630.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,873,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,438,017.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,705. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 96.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,793,000 after buying an additional 1,905,961 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,361.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,251,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $12,644,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,840,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,840,000 after purchasing an additional 846,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,096,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,715,000 after purchasing an additional 840,443 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. 2,794,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,147. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

