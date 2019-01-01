Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 53.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 117.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 23,061 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 19.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 43,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,101,000.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund alerts:

NML opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “19,422 Shares in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/19422-shares-in-neuberger-berman-mlp-income-fund-inc-nml-acquired-by-citadel-advisors-llc.html.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.