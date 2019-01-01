1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN (FXO) Shares Bought by Sequoia Wealth Management LLC

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN (NYSEARCA:FXO) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN comprises approximately 0.8% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,610,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,436,000 after acquiring an additional 181,868 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN by 3,111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 109,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN alerts:

Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $32.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a $0.2989 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/1st-tr-exchange-finl-alphadex-fdann-fxo-shares-bought-by-sequoia-wealth-management-llc.html.

1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN (NYSEARCA:FXO).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/FINL ALPHADEX FDANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.