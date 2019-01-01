$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (EMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

In other news, Director David W. Raisbeck bought 13,500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.21 per share, for a total transaction of $988,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,951.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $1,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 809.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 430,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 383,279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $1,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $112.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

