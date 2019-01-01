$2.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the highest is $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $9.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $10.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $270.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $987,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $85,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Carson bought 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.34 per share, for a total transaction of $313,885.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,845.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 468,744 shares of company stock worth $56,068,149. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,798,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,786,000 after buying an additional 134,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.96. 698,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,304. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $109.35 and a 12-month high of $282.21.

Mohawk Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

