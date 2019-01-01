$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (AGCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $9.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $117,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $1,889,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AGCO by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 869,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after buying an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in AGCO by 45.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AGCO by 892.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. 402,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,292. AGCO has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.