$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) will report $3.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Viacom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Viacom reported sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viacom will report full-year sales of $13.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viacom.

Get Viacom alerts:

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAB. BidaskClub raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, November 19th. B. Riley raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viacom in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

VIAB stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Viacom has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viacom (VIAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.